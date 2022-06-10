Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Moves -1.73%: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed the most recent trading day at $35.12, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 6.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Outdoor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.92, up 10.34% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $785.03 million, up 18.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $3.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.1% and +5.47%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Outdoor has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.85 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.94.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.