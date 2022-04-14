Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed the most recent trading day at $36.22, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 1.91% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Outdoor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $764.63 million, up 28.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.61% lower. Vista Outdoor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vista Outdoor's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.06, which means Vista Outdoor is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

