Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.85, changing hands as high as $28.07 per share. Vista Outdoor Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VSTO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.97 per share, with $33.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.17.

