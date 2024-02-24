Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Price Target Increased by 6.06% to 35.70

The average one-year price target for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has been revised to 35.70 / share. This is an increase of 6.06% from the prior estimate of 33.66 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 31.31 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.52% from the latest reported closing price of 29.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vista Outdoor. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTO is 0.19%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 58,099K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gates Capital Management holds 5,286K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,785K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 24.93% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,917K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,006K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,981K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares, representing an increase of 36.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 3.82% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,203K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 18.89% over the last quarter.

Cooper Creek Partners Management holds 2,106K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,704K shares, representing a decrease of 28.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSTO by 70.46% over the last quarter.

Vista Outdoor Background Information



Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold direct and at leading retailers and distributors worldwide.

