Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed the most recent trading day at $43.85, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 1.37% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Outdoor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $750.2 million, up 30.54% from the year-ago period.

VSTO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.88 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.3% and +32.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vista Outdoor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.83, so we one might conclude that Vista Outdoor is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSTO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.