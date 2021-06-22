Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, VSTO crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

VSTO has rallied 15.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests VSTO could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider VSTO's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 8 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on VSTO for more gains in the near future.

