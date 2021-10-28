Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $41.18, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 0.19% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.59% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VSTO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 4, 2021. On that day, VSTO is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 60.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $723.34 million, up 25.76% from the year-ago period.

VSTO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $2.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +66.39% and +24.75%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSTO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VSTO is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note VSTO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.45, which means VSTO is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSTO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.