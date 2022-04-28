Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed the most recent trading day at $35.06, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 6.96% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

Vista Outdoor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 77.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $764.63 million, up 28.18% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vista Outdoor is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vista Outdoor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.58, so we one might conclude that Vista Outdoor is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

