Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $32.60, marking a -1.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had gained 8.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.45%.

VSTO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 481.82% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $530.79 million, up 24.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VSTO should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% higher. VSTO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, VSTO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.25.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

