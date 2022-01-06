Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $47.66, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had gained 19.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Outdoor as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $750.2 million, up 30.54% from the year-ago period.

VSTO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.88 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +115.3% and +32.27%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vista Outdoor is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.08, which means Vista Outdoor is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

