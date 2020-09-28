Companies
VSTO

Vista Outdoor to buy gunmaker Remington's ammunition business

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JIM URQUHART

Vista Outdoor Inc said on Monday it would buy some parts of U.S. gunmaker Remington Outdoor Co Inc's ammunition and accessories businesses for about $81 million.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N said on Monday it would buy some parts of U.S. gunmaker Remington Outdoor Co Inc's ammunition and accessories businesses for about $81 million.

Remington in July filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years as the U.S. gunmaker faced financial troubles partly because some retailers placed restrictions on gun sales after school shootings in the United States.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSTO

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular