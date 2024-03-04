Vista Outdoor rejects $2.9 bln buyout offer from MNC Capital

Adds more details, background

March 4 (Reuters) - Sporting and outdoor products group Vista Outdoor VSTO.N said on Monday it had rejected a $2.9 billion takeover offer from investment firm MNC Capital because it undervalued the company's Revelyst business.

MNC Capital said on Friday it had submitted a takeover proposal to buy Vista Outdoor for $35 per share on Feb. 19.

