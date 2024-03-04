News & Insights

Commodities
VSTO

Vista Outdoor rejects $2.9 bln buyout offer from MNC Capital

March 04, 2024 — 07:04 am EST

Written by Anuja Bharat Mistry for Reuters ->

Adds more details, background

March 4 (Reuters) - Sporting and outdoor products group Vista Outdoor VSTO.N said on Monday it had rejected a $2.9 billion takeover offer from investment firm MNC Capital because it undervalued the company's Revelyst business.

MNC Capital said on Friday it had submitted a takeover proposal to buy Vista Outdoor for $35 per share on Feb. 19.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((AnujaBharat.Mistry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VSTO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.