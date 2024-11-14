Vista Outdoor price target raised to $45 from $42 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to $45 from $42 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company’s Q2 results. The firm views the recent, and likely final, combination of deals to sell TKG and Revelyst as attractive for Vista Outdoor’s shareholders and expects approval of the CSG deal at the special shareholder meeting on November 25.

