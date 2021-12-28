Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 265% in 3 years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. To wit, the Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) share price has flown 265% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's even up 3.9% in the last week. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 5.1% in a week.

Since the stock has added US$89m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Vista Outdoor became profitable within the last three years. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:VSTO Earnings Per Share Growth December 28th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Vista Outdoor's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Vista Outdoor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Vista Outdoor better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Vista Outdoor (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Vista Outdoor is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

