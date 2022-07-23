Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Vista Outdoor's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Vista Outdoor had debt of US$666.1m, up from US$495.6m in one year. However, it also had US$22.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$643.5m.

NYSE:VSTO Debt to Equity History July 23rd 2022

How Healthy Is Vista Outdoor's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Vista Outdoor had liabilities of US$393.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$877.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$22.6m in cash and US$400.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$848.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Vista Outdoor has a market capitalization of US$1.67b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Vista Outdoor has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.89. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 25.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Better yet, Vista Outdoor grew its EBIT by 137% last year, which is an impressive improvement. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Vista Outdoor can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Vista Outdoor produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 67% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Vista Outdoor's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Vista Outdoor's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Vista Outdoor (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

