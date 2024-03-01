Vista Outdoor gets $2.9 billion takeover offer, WSJ reports

Adds background from the report and shares

March 1 (Reuters) - Sporting and outdoor products group Vista Outdoor VSTO.N received a $2.9 billion takeover offer, including debt from investment firm MNC Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shares of the company were up 9% at $34.02 in premarket trading.

The investment firm has proposed to buy Vista for $35 per share in cash, according to a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal.

Late last year, Vista rejected a cash-and-stock offer from Czech gunmaker Colt CZ Group CZG.PR saying it undervalued the company and was not better for shareholders than a rival bid. Colt's offer valued the company at a 16% premium.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

