Vista Outdoor gets $2.9 billion takeover offer, WSJ reports

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 01, 2024 — 09:25 am EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Adds background from the report and shares

March 1 (Reuters) - Sporting and outdoor products group Vista Outdoor VSTO.N received a $2.9 billion takeover offer, including debt from investment firm MNC Capital, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Shares of the company were up 9% at $34.02 in premarket trading.

The investment firm has proposed to buy Vista for $35 per share in cash, according to a letter seen by the Wall Street Journal.

Late last year, Vista rejected a cash-and-stock offer from Czech gunmaker Colt CZ Group CZG.PR saying it undervalued the company and was not better for shareholders than a rival bid. Colt's offer valued the company at a 16% premium.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

