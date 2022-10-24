Vista Outdoor Expects Q2 Earnings Below Estimates, CFO Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Monday announced preliminary second-quarter earnings of approximately $1.62 per share. On a per-share basis, adjusted earnings is approximately $1.71.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $1.76 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items. The company expects second-quarter sales to grow 0.4 percent to approximately $782 million.

The company also announced the stepping down of Chief Finance Officer Sudhanshu Priyadarshi to pursue another opportunity. The company named its Vice President of Finance and Treasury as interim CFO Andrew Keegan.

The company launched a formal search for a successor and Priyadarshi will continue to serve up to the release of the second quarter results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.