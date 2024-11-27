Vista Outdoor Completes Czechoslovak Deal, Stockholders To Receive $25.75 In Cash

(RTTNews) - Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) a global company that designs, manufactures, and sells outdoor recreation products, Wednesday, announced that it completed the sale of The Kinetic Group to Czechoslovak or CSG.

As part of the deal, Vista Outdoor stockholders will receive $25.75 in cash and one share of Revelyst common stock for each share of Vista Outdoor common stock they own. Revelyst is a segment of Vista Outdoor.

Commenting on the sale, Michael Callahan, Chairman of the Vista Outdoor Board of Directors, said, "The completion of our sale of The Kinetic Group to CSG marks a significant milestone for our company and represents the successful culmination of our Board's tireless efforts and robust process to deliver maximum value for stockholders."

Starting today, Revelyst will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GEAR".

On October 4, 2024, Vista Outdoor announced a deal with Strategic Value Partners (SVP) to sell Revelyst in an all-cash transaction valued at $1.125 billion. The deal is expected to close by January 2025, after which Revelyst will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the sole financial adviser to Vista Outdoor.

Chairman, Michael Callahan said, "We also believe the transaction will create new opportunities for our dedicated employees and position The Kinetic Group for future growth and success."

VSTO closed Tuesday's trading at $44.63, up 0.54%.

