Vista Outdoor Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VSTO

In trading on Monday, shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (Symbol: VSTO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.11, changing hands as low as $24.51 per share. Vista Outdoor Inc shares are currently trading down about 22.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VSTO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VSTO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.97 per share, with $33.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.06.
