Vista Outdoor Acquires Stone Glacier - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, a brand focused on ultralightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. Based in Bozeman, Mont., Stone Glacier designs and manufactures the lightest, most durable gear coveted by discerning backcountry adventurers.

Vista Outdoor said the acquisition will allow it to enter the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories with a fast-growing brand and provide a foundation for the company to leverage camping category synergies. Vista Outdoor expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs.

