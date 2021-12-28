Markets
VSTO

Vista Outdoor Acquires Stone Glacier - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, a brand focused on ultralightweight, performance hunting gear designed for backcountry use. Based in Bozeman, Mont., Stone Glacier designs and manufactures the lightest, most durable gear coveted by discerning backcountry adventurers.

Vista Outdoor said the acquisition will allow it to enter the packs, camping equipment and technical apparel categories with a fast-growing brand and provide a foundation for the company to leverage camping category synergies. Vista Outdoor expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VSTO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular