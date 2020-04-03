Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 66.3% in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Vista Oil & Gas. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Vista Oil & Gas currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is New Fortress Energy LLC NFE, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



