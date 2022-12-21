Vista Oil & Gas Sab De Cv - ADR Shares Close in on 52-Week High - Market Mover

Vista Oil & Gas Sab De Cv - ADR (VIST) shares closed today at 0.7% below its 52 week high of $14.84, giving the company a market cap of $1B. The stock is currently up 173.5% year-to-date, up 179.8% over the past 12 months, and up 60.2% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7%, and the S&P 500 fell 2.9%.
Trading Activity
- Trading volume this week was 5.4% higher than the 20-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.8.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price is the same as the S&P 500 Index , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price is the same as the Dow Jones Industrial Average , beats it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
