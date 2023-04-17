Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $22.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 37.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 6.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.01, up 531.25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301.62 million, up 45.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +48.81% and +13.14%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.14 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.86, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

