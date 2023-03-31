Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $19.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.44% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.91% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 531.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.62 million, up 45.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.36 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.81% and +13.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% higher within the past month. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.37, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

