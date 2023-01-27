Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $16.13, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 135.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $320.06 million, up 63.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.4.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

