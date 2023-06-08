Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $23.31, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, down 17.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $296.36 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.27% and +12.42%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.67% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.66, so we one might conclude that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST)

