Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $11.37, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1780%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $305.06 million, up 74.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion, which would represent changes of +481.48% and +73.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 30.83% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.98.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

