Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $9.79, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 12.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 1340% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $305.06 million, up 74.31% from the year-ago period.

VIST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +344.44% and +73.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.07, so we one might conclude that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST): Free Stock Analysis Report



