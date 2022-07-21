Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $6.12, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.99% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 616.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.65 million, up 48.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +209.26% and +59.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.28.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

