Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Moves -0.76%: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $11.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 21.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.94, up 1780% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $305.06 million, up 74.31% from the prior-year quarter.

VIST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +481.48% and +73.91%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 30.83% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.92, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



