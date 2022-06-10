Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $8.68, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.91%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 16.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 616.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.65 million, up 48.63% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +209.26% and +59.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.23. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.7, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

