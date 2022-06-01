Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $9.10, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 12.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 616.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $245.65 million, up 48.63% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, which would represent changes of +209.26% and +59.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.13, so we one might conclude that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

