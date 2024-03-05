Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $36.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.65%.

The company's stock has climbed by 16.45% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. On that day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $357.12 million, up 17.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion, which would represent changes of +16% and +47.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.85% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.04 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST)

