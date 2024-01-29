Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) reached $33.05, with a -0.39% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

The the stock of company has risen by 12.44% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.20, reflecting a 57.89% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $346.5 million, up 12.46% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Currently, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.83. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.8.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.