Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Soars 10.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) shares rallied 10.1% in the last trading session to close at $30.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Vista Oil & Gas's stock price rose sharply on the last trading day, due to optimism about oil prices following production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, and Russia's diesel and gasoline export ban. Oil prices have been steadily rising in recent months, from around $80 per barrel in January 2023 to over $90 per barrel in September 2023. This is due to several factors, including increased demand from China and other Asian economies, as well as supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine. This has benefited Vista Energy, a Latin-American oil and gas company. The company recently announced that it is increasing its investment in the Vaca Muerta shale reserve and boosting production. This positive news for the company's bottom line is likely to continue to support its share price.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.2%. Revenues are expected to be $319.85 million, down 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VIST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is part of the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.9% higher at $12.69. YPF has returned -17.7% in the past month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.93. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -45.9%. YPF Sociedad Anonima currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.