Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $31.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.20, indicating a 57.89% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $346.5 million, showing a 12.46% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.58.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

