Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) standing at $43.46, reflecting a +0.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 19.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 19.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $357.12 million, indicating a 17.78% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16% and +47.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.4% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.36.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.