Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, VIST broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

VIST has rallied 13.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests VIST could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at VIST's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on VIST for more gains in the near future.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.