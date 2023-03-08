Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $19.18, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.17% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 493.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $312.11 million, up 50.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.12% and +18.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.43% higher within the past month. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.05, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

