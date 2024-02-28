Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the latest trading day at $36.06, indicating a +1.26% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.06, indicating a 19.08% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $357.12 million, indicating a 17.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.09 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16% and +47.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.85% upward. Right now, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.78, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, positioning it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

