Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $8.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.99% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.78% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 140%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $207.9 million, up 79.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of +209.26% and +59.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.74% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.24, so we one might conclude that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.