Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $24.10, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.2% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.87 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $296.36 million, up 0.7% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +54.27% and +12.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.84, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

