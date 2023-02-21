Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $17.77, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.88%.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 151.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $315.7 million, up 61.07% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.43% higher within the past month. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.95, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

