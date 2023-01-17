Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed the most recent trading day at $16.81, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 21.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $320.06 million, up 63.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.13. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.41, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

