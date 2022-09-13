Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $10.42 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 1340% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $305.06 million, up 74.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion, which would represent changes of +344.44% and +73.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.25, so we one might conclude that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



