Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) ended the recent trading session at $30.80, demonstrating a -0.42% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.1% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.20, up 57.89% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $346.5 million, showing a 12.46% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 6.52 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

