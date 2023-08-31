Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $26.80, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $319.85 million, down 4.11% from the year-ago period.

VIST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $1.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43% and +4.34%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.85, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.