Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $8.40, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.45% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 13.47% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.72 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1340%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $305.06 million, up 74.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion, which would represent changes of +344.44% and +73.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.8.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

