Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $9.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.7% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.72, up 1340% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $305.06 million, up 74.31% from the year-ago period.

VIST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $1.13 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +344.44% and +73.91%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.26.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VIST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST): Free Stock Analysis Report



