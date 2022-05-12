Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) closed at $8.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.25% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.72% in that time.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $207.9 million, up 79.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $1.04 billion, which would represent changes of +209.26% and +59.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.74% higher within the past month. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.82 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.75, which means Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

